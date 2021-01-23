“It is pure jealousy.”

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has spoken out in defence of his former teammate and current Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Yorke has praised Solskjaer for sticking to his ideals and for drawing from his past experiences to succeed at his current job.

He also felt that the Norwegian is on receiving end of criticism from people who are envious of him and who don’t wish to see him succeed.

Solskjaer was appointed as an interim manager of his former club in December 2018 before being handed a permanent position in March 2019.

The former Molde coach has yet to win any silverware at Old Trafford but has guided his side to four semi-finals as well as securing a third-placed league finish last campaign.

This season has proved to be somewhat better for the 47-year-old as Man United sit atop the league table with 40 points — two points clear of Manchester City. They look set to challenge for their first league crown since 2013.

The additions of Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire have all proved to be successful as the 13-time Premier League champions have lost just three fixtures in their opening 19 games.

Solskjaer’s credentials as a manager have been repeatedly questioned during his time in the dugout.

But the club’s hierarchy have kept faith in the former striker and he has rewarded them with a return of seven wins in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Yorke spoke to The Sun and revealed that he felt that Solskjaer was being criticised out of “pure jealousy”.

“There is a lot of jealousy towards Ole from within the game. People don’t want to see him be successful for some reason,” he said.

“I have been looking at it and listening to people talk about the football club and it is pure jealousy.”

The former Aston Villa man felt that people were uncomfortable with how Solskjaer was handed the reins to one of football’s biggest jobs despite his modest managerial background.

“People in football are begging for an opportunity and he has got this one, he’s won the jackpot,” Yorke added.

