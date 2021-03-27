“It has to be the greatest achievement of them all.”

Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke has revealed what he believes is the “greatest achievement” of his successful career.

Yorke admitted that leading his country, Trinidad and Tobago, to their first-ever World Cup back in 2006 stands out as the “pinnacle” of his career.

Yorke joined Man United in 1998 after spending eight productive years at Aston Villa. The Trinidadian would enjoy even more success at Old Trafford.

Yorke finished as the top scorer in the Premier League and the Champions League in his debut campaign and would go on to contribute 65 goals and 29 assists in 152 games for the Red Devils.

In addition, Yorke also won six trophies during his four-year spell in Manchester, including a treble in 1999, making Man United the first English team to achieve the feat.

Yorke on ‘greatest achievement’.

Despite the enviable success that he achieved with United, Yorke maintains that his best accomplishment is leading his nation to their maiden World Cup in 2006

“That was the pinnacle of my career,” Yorke told talkSPORT.

“Winning the treble, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and all of the above – taking my country to the World Cup has to be the greatest achievement simply because we are probably the smallest nation ever to play in the World Cup.

“What it means to our people, what it represents for the whole of the Caribbean – having done that, for me, it has to be the greatest achievement of them all.”

However, the 49-year-old also stressed that Man United’s 1999 treble win will remain a historic achievement.

“That’s historical. It’s never been achieved before,” Yorke continued.

“It was a hell of a team, a hell of an achievement. And to be in the history books – nobody can take that away from me, no matter what people say.”

