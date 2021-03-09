Share and Enjoy !

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has stated his desire to land a coaching job with the Reds alongside Steven Gerrard in the future.

Kuyt said that it would be “great” if current Rangers manager Gerrard were to take charge of Liverpool someday and he added that he would like to serve as the Englishman’s assistant if he were offered the chance to do so.

After retiring from his playing career in 2017, Gerrard embarked on a new journey as a manager. The 40-year-old took charge of the Gers back in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength at the Ibrox.

This season, the 2005 Champions League winner led the Glasgow club to their first league title in a decade, ending Celtic’s bid to win 10 league league crowns in a row.

As a result, Gerrard’s stock as a manager has grown in recent months, courting attention from clubs in England.

Most notably, the former England international has been repeatedly linked with a move to Anfield to take over the reins from Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp himself has been linked with the Germany national team job in the past.

Now, those rumours have gained further traction after it was announced that current coach Joachim Low would vacate the position after this summer’s Euros.

Kuyt on Gerrard.

Kuyt, who spent six seasons playing alongside Gerrard, expressed his desire to land a coaching role with the reigning Premier League champions.

“I think it would be great if Steven Gerrard went on to manage Liverpool,” Kuyt told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport.

“He is a child of the club, and he spent his entire playing career with Liverpool. Hopefully, he will go on to experience similar levels of success as a manager.

“I get on very well with him, and we are still in contact with one another from time to time.

“If he wanted me to be his assistant, I would like that a lot. In principle I see myself going on to work as a head coach, but there are always exceptions.

“And this would certainly be one of them.”

