Dirk Kuyt delivers verdict on Liverpool’s hopes of securing top-four spot

Share and Enjoy !

“It is going to be a difficult job.”

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has shared his thoughts regarding his former side’s chances of securing a top-four spot during the current campaign.

Kuyt believes that Jurgen Klopp‘s men are still capable of securing a Champions League place by the end of the season, but admitted that it would be a “difficult job”.

Liverpool.

The Reds have put up a shocking title defence during the 2020-21 season.

While the reigning Premier League champions were expected to retain their league crown at the start of the season, their disappointing results in recent weeks have killed off any hopes of doing so.

🤯 Ederson has provided more Premier League assists at home in 2021 (1) than any Liverpool player. 📈 There are levels to this game. #MCFC pic.twitter.com/YSaEkgGeOv — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) March 5, 2021

Liverpool topped the table last December but now find themselves down in seventh place, with just 43 points from 27 games.

Last month, Klopp admitted that his team’s main focus now is to secure a top-four spot, with 11 games left to play in the league.

Kuyt on Liverpool.

Liverpool most recently lost 1-0 to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at Anfield on Thursday, further denting their chances of securing a place in next year’s Champions League.

However, despite this, Kuyt is of the opinion that his former side are still capable of winning a top-four spot.

“It’s going to be a difficult job for Jurgen Klopp to get them into the top-four, but it’s all about Liverpool themselves,” Kuyt told Sky Sports.

🗣"They can still get top 4, it is in their hands" Dirk Kuyt still believes that his former club Liverpool have enough to get Champions League football this season pic.twitter.com/e97znrzcIZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 5, 2021

“They have to find a way to defend better. They have to find a way to get clean sheets again and then they have enough quality up front to score goals.

“It’s not now about playing well or making a lot of goals. It’s just about one thing: winning games and making sure you will be in the top-four.

“There are enough teams who are competing with each other and we see every week, teams above Liverpool are dropping points.

“So if Liverpool are winning their own games, which will be a difficult task, then I am still convinced they can reach the top-four.

“In my opinion, it is still in their own hands, but it is going to be a difficult job.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Champions League, Chelsea, dirk kuyt, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Premier League