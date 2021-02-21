Share and Enjoy !

“His time will come.”

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has revealed the reason behind Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek‘s disappointing spell at Old Trafford.

The 40-year-old believes that fellow United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is to blame for van de Beek’s lack of game time.

Kuyt explained that Fernandes’s stunning form, coupled with the fact that he plays in the same position as van de Beek, is the reason why the Dutchman has struggled to make a positive impact at the club.

Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been prolific for the Red Devils since his arrival last January. The 26-year-old has been involved in 52 goals — 33 goals and 19 assists during that time.

This season alone, he has contributed 21 goals and 10 assists in all competitions. As such, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found it very hard to drop the ex-Novara man, who has played nearly all of his side’s available minutes.

Van de Beek meanwhile, has struggled to get going in Manchester following his transfer from Ajax last September.

The Netherlands international has started just two games in the Premier League this season and has scored and assisted just two goals in all competitions.

Kuyt on Donny van de Beek.

However, fellow countryman Kuyt believes that van de Beek will eventually come good at Man United.

“The step from the Eredivisie to the Premier League is an even bigger step [now] than when I was going to the Premier League from the Eredivisie,” Kuyt told Sky Sports.

“We see the same with (Hakim) Ziyech, so we need to give the players a little bit of time

Former Netherlands international Dirk Kuyt says Donny van de Beek must continue to be patient at Manchester United, and there is a big jump from Eredivisie to the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/SPykREWKkY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2021

“But I think Donny has been very unfortunate because there are no better players than Fernandes at the moment in the world. And he’s playing in his position, so that makes it very tough for him.

“I think Donny van de Beek has shown in the Champions League last year how good of a player he is, so his time will come.

“It is disappointing that he’s injured now because Pogba is injured.

“There is some space in the midfield and I was hoping for him that he’d get a chance to show himself off.

“But you have to keep being patient and, like I said, to make the step from the Eredivisie to the Premier League is a very huge one.”

