Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has hailed midfielder Paul Pogba as a “game-changer” for his club.

Berbatov is delighted to see the World Cup winner demonstrate his worth at Old Trafford in recent weeks and silence the naysayers in the process.

Last month, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola caused a stir with his comments when he claimed that the Frenchman’s time at the club was “over.”

The 27-year-old looked set to leave Manchester but has played his way back into the starting XI with some rejuvenated performances propelling the Red Devils to the top of the league table.

The former Juventus man scored vital goals against Burnley and Fulham and has earned the trust of his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the fans.

Paul Pogba has scored 3 Premier League goals this season, all of which have changed game state. • equaliser vs. West Ham

• go-ahead goal vs. Burnley

• go-ahead goal vs. Fulham Big goals only. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nFlGtUl7tT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 20, 2021

Berbatov was pleased to see the £89m signing living up to his potential with the Red Devils and feels that the midfielder could end up being “decisive” for his team.

“People were criticising Pogba but now they should be praising him,” said the Bulgarian in an interview with Betfair.

“Everyone would like to see Pogba playing like this as much as possible. If he is 100 per cent fit, happy and settled in his environment with his focus only on football then his performances can be decisive.

“Maybe in December there were other factors, maybe it was an injury or other factors. However, for now, if he continues like this with the game he is showing, the quality is there to be a game-changer.”

The 39-year-old also felt that Pogba’s body language demonstrated that he appears to be content at the club and that in turn, this would be of great benefit to the team.

All five of Paul Pogba’s goals for Man Utd since the start of last season have come away from home. What a strike. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qQDgI5IQ7L — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 20, 2021

He also admitted that the Man United academy product was a bigger superstar than he ever was and as such, he faces greater pressure.

Berbatov also felt that it’s Pogba’s duty to perform and carry the team but conceded it was alright to suffer from bad games once in a while.

