“There is no point talking about their title chances.”

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has voiced his concern regarding the Red Devil‘s chances of finishing in the top four this season.

Berbatov believes that his former club risk missing out on a Champions League spot if they continue to drop points against weaker teams in the league.

The Bulgarian also felt that there was “no point” discussing United’s title hopes because of Manchester City’s commanding lead over the chasing pack.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side have emerged as surprise title contenders during the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Last month, the Red Devils overtook Liverpool to go top of the table following their 1-0 win over Burnley. However, in the following seven games, they have picked up just 13 points from a total of 21 available.

Their poor form in recent weeks has hampered their title charge as they ended up conceding the top spot to Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

Man United are currently placed second place in the table, seven points behind City, who have a game in hand.

As such, Berbatov felt that Man United have paid the price for dropping valuable points against the league’s lesser sides.

“Sheffield United and West Brom were two matches that United were expected to take all the points from,” the 40-year-old wrote in his column for Betfair.

“But they weren’t concentrated enough and now there is no point talking about their title chances.

“City are seven points ahead with a game in hand, and with the performances that they have shown recently I think it will be impossible for them to lose it, and at this moment the title is theirs.”

Given the tightly contested race for Champions League places this season, Berbatov voiced his concern about his former side securing a top-four spot.

“If United continue to keep dropping unnecessary points to weaker teams, I’m going to be worried for them making the top four,” he added.

