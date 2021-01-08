Dimitar Berbatov feels that Manchester United could benefit from signing a defender like Sergio Ramos.

Former Man United striker Berbatov believes that an experienced centre-half like Ramos could supplement the Red Devils’ cause claiming that they “could do a lot worse” than the 34-year-old.

Ramos has entered the final six months of his current contract with Real Madrid and negotiations over an extension have been ongoing but have reportedly stalled.

As such, the defender would be free to begin negotiations with foreign clubs over a transfer before moving for free in the summer and Berbatov has surged his former side to join Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in the hunt for the World Cup winner.

United have attempted to sign the former Sevilla man in the past but a move never materialised. However, they may be tempted to reopen that door this time despite the Spaniard’s advanced age.

Berbatov feels that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should consider a move for a player with invaluable experience as Ramos.

“I have read the reports about Sergio Ramos and there is a lot of speculation about his future,” he told Betfair.

“He could bring a lot of experience and steel to any team.

“Although he is 34, he is still a top player and United could do a lot worse. If he is available I can see a lot of teams interested in signing him.

“At his age of course Real Madrid are reluctant to offer him a long contract. Maybe they are arguing about money because it always comes down to money, but both sides should think long and hard about it because the grass isn’t always greener.

“I have no doubts that players would love to join United but January is a tough time to move. Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra and Bruno Fernandes did it and turned out to be great signings, but the same was not true for others who joined at this time of year.”

Read More About: dimitar berbatov, Manchester United, Real Madrid, sergio ramos