Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov feels it would be unwise of current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to pursue the signing of Jadon Sancho this summer.

Berbatov claimed that Sancho could end up becoming “Donny Van de Beek two” if he were to sign for the Red Devils.

The 39-year-old also felt that his former team have no need for the winger’s services.

The former Manchester City man has been a prime target for United for several months. Solskjaer earmarked the England international as his main signing last summer but a deal failed to materialise.

Sancho’s current club, Borussia Dortmund, refused to sanction the winger’s departure for anything less than their £100m asking price.

Given the financial onslaught of the pandemic, Man United were unwilling to meet their demands and moved onto alternative targets.

Van de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Amad Diallo were some of the attacking signings that joined the club’s ranks in the months that have followed since.

Berbatov on Sancho.

Now Berbatov fears that if United were to reignite their interest in Sancho and sign him, he could end up struggling for game time like Van de Beek.

“I have read more rumours about Jadon Sancho at Dortmund and how United could sign him. So, you sign Sancho and where do you play him?” Berbatov told Betfair.

“They will have lots of games in the Europa League and FA Cup, but then what happens to people like Donny Van de Beek?

“It would be Van de Beek two if they sign him. Yes, he is a great player but then do you just have too much talent.”

The former Spurs man also highlighted Cavani as an example — outlining how difficult it would be to drop the Uruguayan given his sparkling performances.

He added that signing Sancho would end up becoming a luxury headache for Solskjaer and also claimed that it wouldn’t be a disappointment if the 20-year-old were to sign for a rival club.

