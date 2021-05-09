“He is smart.”

Dimitar Berbatov has outlined two ways in which Manchester United could benefit if striker Edinson Cavani decides to extend his stay at the club.

Berbatov explained that Cavani would serve as a “good example” for the younger players within the Red Devils squad, which coupled with his healthy goals output would make him a significant asset for Man United.

Edinson Cavani.

Cavani’s future at Man United has been shrouded with doubt in recent weeks with the Uruguay international being linked with a move away in the summer.

The striker has scored 14 goals in 34 games this season, making him the third-highest goalscorer in the squad behind only Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Edinson Cavani is the first person in nearly 40 years to score two or more goals in both legs of a European semi-final ‼️ pic.twitter.com/BjeL8dOgNJ — Goal (@goal) May 7, 2021

Despite the rumours linking Cavani with an exit, a recent report from ESPN claimed that the 34-year-old has been persuaded to stay on at Man United.

And former Red Devils forward Berbatov believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side would greatly benefit from having the Uruguayan continue with the team.

Berbatov on Cavani.

“I rate Cavani very highly and how he moves around the pitch is a strong quality,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“He is 34 so not as quick, but he is smart and knows how to use his movement, he is so precise and knows when to move and use his pace.

“Thursday night (against Roma) was a prime example. If he decides to stay, I think United will obviously say yes and (he) is a good example for the young players.

“He is also scoring lots of goals. I don’t think people will be disappointed if he stays.

“Purely placed on performances, he seems happy to stay. At this time in his career, he may think shall I go home and finish at a club where I want to or does he feel fresh enough to stay and help the team.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: dimitar berbatov, Edinson Cavani, Manchester United