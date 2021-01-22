“It is not something to be concerned about.”

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov brushed aside any worries about Bruno Fernandes‘s current drop in form.

Berbatov felt that it was “normal” for the 26-year-old to be experiencing a slump and that it shouldn’t be something to be overtly “concerned about”.

Fernandes has made an instant impact at his new home since arriving from Sporting Lisbon 12 months ago. The former Udinese man has contributed a staggering 27 goals and 17 assists in just 50 appearances for the Red Devils.

However, he has failed to produce a goal involvement in his previous four outings, which could be a worry for coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite his team sitting atop the league table.

Despite Fernandes’s current struggles in front of goal, Berbatov has called for calm on the matter.

“Since Bruno came to United, he has always been great, either scoring or assisting,” he said in an interview with Betfair.

“At one moment you will have a dip in form, it is normal to have this.”

The Bulgarian felt that it was important for someone within the team to step up and shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility when Bruno was having a bad game.

He singled out Paul Pogba’s match-winner against Fulham as an example of this.

“If you are having a bad game, you need your team-mates to step up and that is the good thing about having good players,” he added.

“You are going to have a few bad games in your season, but it is not something to be concerned about.”

Most shots on target in the #PL 2020/21: 110 – Man Utd

105 – Liverpool

101 – Man City

99 – Chelsea

95 – Leeds Utd pic.twitter.com/uF6WjxwkRr — Premier League (@premierleague) January 21, 2021

