“Arsenal look no better.”

Dimitar Berbatov has hinted at what could be the reason behind Arsenal’s struggles this campaign as rumours of manager Mikel Arteta possibly getting sacked continues to gather steam.

Berbatov expressed his desire for Arteta to retain his position at the Emirates and suggested that the Gunners’ lacklustre season could be put down to them “underperforming” in games.

Arsenal have endured a dismal 2020-21 campaign so far and have failed to convince in every competition that they have participated in this term.

Arteta’s side were knocked out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup a few months ago. Last week, the Gunners were also eliminated from the Europa League following their 2-1 aggregate semi-final loss to Villarreal.

🗣"There are things to change that's for sure, no one is going to accept that at this football club." Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal missing out on Champions League football for the 5th season in a row and possibly missing out on European football altogether pic.twitter.com/btY7GuVwso — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 7, 2021

The defeat was made all the more painful by the fact that Villarreal are currently managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

In the Premier League, Arsenal currently find themselves ninth in the table with 52 points from 35 games and are at risk of missing out on European football for next season.

Arsenal’s miserable performances this term have led to growing calls for Arteta to get the sack. However, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Berbatov believes that the Spaniard should continue as the Gunners head coach.

Berbatov on Arsenal’s struggles.

“People are talking about changing the Arsenal manager? Really? Mikel Arteta is a young manager and I hope he stays – I think that will be the case,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“It’s a shame they didn’t reach the final as that would have given them a good end to the season. They are massively underperforming.

“They need to strengthen their squad. United are looking like old United finally under Ferguson, whilst Arsenal look no better than the last days under Arsene Wenger.”

Arsenal’s next game is a high-profile Premier League clash against London rivals Chelsea on Wednesday.

