Didi Hamann has hit out at Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and his father Alfe-Inge over their attempts to secure a transfer for the 20-year-old striker.

Both Raiola and Alfe-Inge were pictured in Spain where they held talks with Real Madrid and Barcelona and they look set to travel to England to continue transfer talks with certain Premier League clubs.

However, Hamann didn’t appreciate the pair’s behaviour and described their conduct as “unspeakable” and “disrespectful”. The ex-Liverpool midfielder also added that Haaland ought to be “happy” that he plays for Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland.

Haaland’s future at the Signal Iduna Park has become the subject of intense speculation.

The Norway international’s spectacular form for Edin Terzic’s team has prompted rumours of a move to Spain or England in the summer.

Following his transfer from RB Salzburg to Dortmund in January 2020, the 20-year-old has managed 49 goals and 11 assists in just 50 appearances.

This season, he has kept up his prolific form for the club with 21 goals and four assists in the Bundesliga.

Earlier in the week, Raiola was pictured alongside Alfe-Inge in Spain for their transfer discussions with Real and Barcelona.

Additionally, the pair are slated to fly to England in the near future to continue their talks with four Premier League clubs, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

Hamann on Raiola and Alfe-Inge.

Hamann, speaking with Sky Sports Germany, criticised the “disrespectful” behaviour demonstrated by Raiola and Alfe-Inge.

“It’s the most important game of the season and you are not able to address this behaviour because you are afraid to upset the player,” Hamann said.

“Dortmund should think about why the players are always walking all over them. They lack leadership there.

“The behaviour of Haaland‘s father and Raiola is unspeakable, disrespectful, a cheek. If he wants to go, let him go.

“Dortmund paid a lot of money for an 18-year-old, he should be happy that he can play there.”

Read More About: Barcelona, borussia dortmund, dietmar hamann, Erling Haaland, mino raiola, Real Madrid