“I don’t think they need many big-name signings.”

Didi Hamann has offered his former team, Liverpool, some advice regarding the upcoming summer transfer window.

Hamann believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side do not need to pursue high profile signings but instead should focus on strengthening their midfield.

Liverpool.

On Wednesday, Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Real Madrid during their second leg clash at Anfield.

Despite putting up a brave showing, the Reds failed to put the ball in the back of the net, resulting in a goalless draw on the night. As a result, Zinedine Zidane’s men progressed 3-1 on aggregate.

The result means that Liverpool now face the difficult task of attempting to secure Champions League football for next season via a top-four spot in the Premier League.

9 – This was Liverpool’s ninth two-legged knockout tie in the UEFA Champions League under Jürgen Klopp, and only the second time they have failed to win both home and away in the tie (also versus Atlético de Madrid in the Last 16 in 2019-20). Real. pic.twitter.com/7oR5lW4hWL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2021

Klopp‘s side currently sit sixth in the league table with 52 points, three points off a top-four place.

With seven league games left to play, the Reds will now aim to finish as high as possible in the Premier League before looking to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding possible summer signings with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe being the most high profile player to be linked with a Liverpool move.

Hamann on Liverpool transfers.

However, Hamann doesn’t believe that his former side need to invest in “big-name signings” but instead, should focus on reinforcing their midfield.

“I don’t think they need many big-name signings,” Hamann told talkSPORT.

Hamann explained that Liverpool’s midfield needs to be strengthened given that James Milner is now 35 while doubts continue to remain over Naby Keita and Thiago’s ability.

In addition, Georginio Wijnaldum becomes a free agent in the summer and has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

“If Wijnaldum goes, I think they will need at least two players in the centre of midfield,” Hamann added.

“But apart from that, when the injured players come back, I don’t think they will need a huge overhaul.”

