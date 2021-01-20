Derby County set to pay Richard Keogh £2m after losing tribunal over 2019 crash

Derby County have been ordered to compensate former captain Richard Keogh.

MK Dons player Richard Keogh looks set to receive £2m in compensation from his former side Derby County after he won an appeal at a tribunal over his dismissal following a car crash.

Keogh was involved in a car crash in October 2019 which left him with a career-threatening injury and Derby subsequently terminated his contract.

However, it has been reported by the Daily Mail that the former Ireland international saw his appeal upheld by an employment tribunal. Keogh had 21 months left on his contract valued at £1.3m a year when he was dismissed. As such, the Championship club has been ordered to compensate the defender.

The Rams are said to be preparing their defence against the latest verdict from the tribunal although the club could be buying time owing to their financial difficulties as owner Mel Morris seeks to finalise a proposed takeover by Derventio Holdings.

Keogh’s contract was terminated in October 2019 after a car crash which involved his teammates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence. Following the incident, the veteran defender didn’t play for over a year as he recovered from serious cruciate ligament injuries.

The defender was a passenger when the crash occurred and he appealed to both Derby and the EFL but without success.

Keogh’s then-teammates Bennett and Lawrence were both fined six weeks wages and ordered to do 80 hours of community service and rehabilitation but were retained by the club, unlike Keogh who was dismissed.

The aforementioned duo were also found guilty of drink-driving which resulted in an additional fine, a driving ban and a further 180 hours of community service.

Keogh made over 300 appearances for the club before his contract was terminated. The former captain signed with Dons on a free transfer last summer and has gone on to revive his career with Russell Martin’s side.

