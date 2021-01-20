Dejan Lovren claims that Liverpool ‘miss me more than I miss them’

“I think Liverpool miss me more than I miss them.”

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren claims that he has no regrets about leaving Liverpool and also claimed that manager Jurgen Klopp sent him a text message revealing that he is missed at his former club.

Lovren left the reigning Premier League champions last summer after six years on Merseyside. The Croatian won the 2019 Champions League as well as the 2020 PL crown before departing for Russian club Zenit St Petersburg in an £11 million deal.

This season, the Reds have suffered from an injury crisis having lost Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries. Klopp has been forced to field midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at centre-back alongside Joel Matip to plug the defensive holes.

In light of this, Lovren spoke with Russian outlet Sport Express and claimed that he doesn’t miss his former club and instead it was the Premier League champions who are missing his services.

“No, I don’t regret [leaving],” he explained.

“My decision in the summer was firm – to leave Liverpool, and I do not look back.

“I got upset last season when I didn’t play, but now everything is different. I think Liverpool miss me more than I miss them and Jurgen Klopp knows this, because we communicate. He wrote recently: ‘We miss you’.”

The defender also revealed that he spoke with Klopp after he left Liverpool but refused to disclose the details of their conversation. He mentioned that his former boss wished him well at his new club.

The former Dinamo Zagreb man was pictured in Dubai alongside former teammate Van Dijk where the Dutch defender is recovering from a horror knee injury suffered earlier in the season.

Van Dijk has been ruled out for most of this campaign after damaging his cruciate ligament following a heavy challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in October.

It was nice to see my former teammate @VirgilvDijk today.

A tough injury he had, but he looks stronger than ever, soon brother you will be on top of your level again. Good luck to @LFC in today's derby. We are with you! 💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/fRhtb2z41j — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) January 17, 2021

Lovren advised the former Southampton man to take his time with his recovery instead of rushing back too soon.

“If the risk of relapse persists, it is best to wait,” he added.

“Virgil is young for a centre-back, he is only 29 years old. There will still be major tournaments in his career.”

