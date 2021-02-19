Share and Enjoy !

Declan Rice is a wanted man.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has “roused the interest” of Liverpool and Manchester United, according to reports.

Rice’s agent has reportedly been contacted by the aforementioned clubs, who have asked to be kept informed of any offers made for the 22-year-old.

Rice emerged through Chelsea and West Ham‘s youth academy before making his senior debut with the Hammers back in 2017.

In the years that have followed, the England international has blossomed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

The former Ireland international has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the past but a transfer never came to fruition.

Liverpool & Man United interest.

As such, transfer expert and journalist Ian McGarry appeared on the Transfer Window Podcast and revealed that Chelsea had reportedly lost interest in signing the midfielder.

“He is no longer on the transfer list of recruitment possibilities for the Stamford Bridge club,” McGarry revealed.

“But he has certainly roused the interest of Liverpool and Manchester United.

“Both of whom have expressed interest to Rice’s agent as we understand and they have asked to be kept informed of any offers made for the England international.”

Potential transfer.

Of the two clubs, it would appear that Liverpool are the more likely destination for the Englishman. The Reds would certainly benefit from Rice’s defensive nous in midfield.

Additionally, his versatility means that he can also slot in at centre-back if required.

It must also be noted that Gini Wijnaldum’s future at Anfield remains a question mark, with the Dutchman’s contract expiring in the summer.

As such, a signing like Rice would make a suitable addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Man United, meanwhile, would have less of a need to sign the West Ham man given that they have Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic in their ranks.

However, with a Transfermarkt value of £49.5m, any potential deal for the talented youngster would not come cheap, irrespective of which club might decide to snap him up.

