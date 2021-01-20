Dean Smith didn’t want Conor Hourihane to join Swansea City on loan

“He’s never happy when he’s not playing games.”

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has revealed that he was against the idea of Conor Hourihane leaving Villa Park to join Swansea City on loan during the current transfer window.

It was confirmed on Wednesday night that Hourihane will spend the remainder of the season on loan with Swansea and his former manager Smith revealed the reasoning behind the move.

Hourihane scored 29 goals in 150 appearances for Villa since moving from Barnsley in 2017. However, the Corkman has found game time hard to come by this season with just four Premier League outings to his name.

Dean Smith on Hourihane

Despite interest from a number of clubs, Smith wanted Hourihane to remain at Villa Park but revealed that the Irish international insisted on a switch to secure regular playing opportunities.

“Personally, I’d like Conor to stay,” said Smith.

“But Conor’s been to see me a few times and intimated that he wants to play football games, which is one of the reasons why I love Conor so much.

“He’s never happy when he’s not playing games.”

Hourihane on Swansea

Hourihane also shared his thoughts following his move to the Liberty Stadium.

“I am delighted to be here,” he told the club website.

“It is great to get it done early in the window, I am really excited and I want to get stuck into it.

“The gaffer has been great with me when we have spoken, he made it clear he wanted me here and I have heard so many good things about the style of play and what it’s like to live in the city.

“I am desperate to play, I could have sat around at Villa for the rest of the season, but I want to play. I hope I can bring some experience as I have had a couple of promotions in my career.”

The midfielder who’s been capped 24 times by the Irish national team also expressed his eagerness to contribute at his new club.

“I am excited by the challenge, and I want to come down here and achieve,” Hourihane added.

“But I want to add quality too, in terms of goals and assists my numbers have been pretty good in seasons where I have played, so I hope I can bring that here.

“I wanted to get out there and have another challenge, I want to be part of something. I want to cement the side high up the table and try and provide a bit extra over the rest of the season.”

