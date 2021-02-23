Share and Enjoy !

Dean Henderson is reportedly unhappy at Manchester United.

Manchester United back-up keeper Dean Henderson will reportedly seek to leave Old Trafford in the summer if he isn’t instated as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper next season, according to reports.

Henderson is reportedly “frustrated” at his lack of game-time in Manchester and does not wish to be named as the second choice behind David de Gea for the 2021-22 campaign.

Henderson returned to Man United last summer following an impressive season-long loan spell with Sheffield United.

However, the 23-year-old has struggled to displace starting goalkeeper de Gea between the sticks. He has featured just three times in the Premier League this season and has played just over 400 minutes in all competitions.

By comparison, during the 2019-20 season, he managed 36 league appearances for Sheffield and played over 3200 minutes for the Blades.

It was his impressive form for Chris Wilder’s team that prompted United to bring back Henderson to Manchester in the first place.

In recent weeks, de Gea has come under scrutiny for his mistakes on the field, which have ended up costing his side valuable points in the title race.

Despite this though, the Spaniard remains manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first-choice between the posts.

As such, a report from the Manchester Evening News has claimed that Henderson will attempt to leave the club in the summer transfer window if he is not handed the role of the first-choice keeper for next season.

The same report also claims that the England international has been left “frustrated” at his limited playing opportunities in the league and that he doesn’t wish to be placed behind de Gea next season.

Additionally, three Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and West Ham United have all reportedly expressed an interest in signing the Englishman on a permanent deal.

Henderson’s current contract with the Red Devils runs until 2025 and he has a Transfermarkt valuation of £18m.

