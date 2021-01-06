Dean Henderson is gunning for a Manchester United victory in the Carabao Cup semis-finals.

Man United back-up keeper Dean Henderson is well aware of what a win against rivals Manchester City would mean to their supporters.

As such, he’s called on his team to “paint the city red” by clinching a “dream” derby win in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side welcome Pep Guardiola’s high-flying City on Wednesday night for a last-four clash.

The two faced off at the same stage last season with the Citizens coming out on top, but the Red Devils are in much better form this time around.

United have enjoyed a resurgence in form in recent weeks winning nine of their previous 11 matches and emerging as the closest challengers for Liverpool’s league crown in the process.

That run also included a Carabao Cup quarter-final victory against Everton, in which Henderson impressed as the starting goalkeeper.

The Englishman is likely to be in goal against City on Wednesday night and he urged his side to come away with a victory on the night.

“This one will mean a lot,” Henderson told the club’s official website.

“Obviously the vibe will be massive throughout the city.

“The city is mostly red, and we need to paint it red. But we’re getting better all the time, so hopefully, we can get a good result.

“One team has got to win it, so I think both teams will go for it. We’ll probably take the game to them and have a go, and see what comes off.”

The 23-year-old was also asked how it would feel to reach their first final since 2017.

Bruno Fernandes picks up his sixth @ManUtd Player of the Month award 💪 pic.twitter.com/rB5UbNbf9p — utdreport (@utdreport) January 5, 2021

“It’d be fantastic,” he replied.

“I know a few Man City fans from when I was growing up, and obviously there was a rivalry between us, even at school and things like that.

“To beat them and to be involved in it would be a dream come true.

“They’re the sort of things you think about as a young kid. It’d be amazing, and something I’m really looking forward to.”

