David James suggests solution for out of form Trent Alexander-Arnold

David James has a word of advice for Jurgen Klopp on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Former Reds goalkeeper David James admits that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is struggling for form at the moment and could use a “breather” to return to his best.

James urged Reds manager Jurgen Klopp to drop Alexander-Arnold from his short term plans at the club to allow the England international to rest and recuperate.

Alexander-Arnold broke into the Liverpool starting XI during the 2016-17 season and has been a regular part of the senior squad over the last five seasons.

He has notched over 150 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions, while also collecting 12 caps for the England national team.

Despite being only 22, the right-back has garnered both praise and increased expectations due to his impressive performances.

He has delivered for the most part, with an impressive haul of assists contributed to the cause, but his performances have taken a dip in recent weeks.

A recent unfortunate injury did him no favours, and James believes the time has come to drop the defender and allow him to rediscover his spark.

“I don’t like criticising players for any other reason than what you see, but my understanding is 38 giveaways – the most by a Premier League player this season,” he told Stadium Astro.

“This is an interesting player. He came into the Liverpool side young, was forced into the side more than by choice, and he hit the ground running.

“He got loads of plaudits and was an integral part of Liverpool’s success in the Premier League, Champions League, World Club Championship and has represented England.

“He’s not a bad player, but at the same time, he hasn’t had any respite. He had the injury earlier in the season but young players are going to have off form. Unfortunately for Trent he is going through that.

“Maybe the injury he picked up against Manchester City, calf strain, he hasn’t been used to anything else other than playing for Liverpool, and then an injury takes him into a different space. I don’t think he has recovered from that mentally or in his normal life habit.

“For Trent, as a young player, there is an argument that you could take him out of the firing line for a week or two. The FA Cup is coming up, maybe that is a good opportunity to let him settle down.

“For Gareth Southgate, he will be asking whether Trent is the right player to bring back into the England squad right now. He might need a break.”

The former England goalkeeper reiterated the need to rest Trent ahead of the final stretch in the season.

“Everyone is entitled to one bad game. Trent’s performances of late, when you collect them together, haven’t been great,” he added.

“Do you drop him, or do you rest him? The word dropped sounds somewhat final. I think it’s giving someone a breather. I think he needs a rest.”

