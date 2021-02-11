Share and Enjoy !

“He’s never done it in his career.”

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James believes that David de Gea shouldn’t be expected to play as a brave goalkeeper.

James has claimed that it would be “ridiculous” to expect the Spanish international to demonstrate bravery during a game given that “he’s never done it in his career”.

De Gea was heavily criticised for his performance during Man United’s 3-3 draw against Everton on Saturday.

The Spaniard was blamed for two of the three goals his side conceded at Old Trafford. Everton’s first goal came when the Red Devils were leading 2-0.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin took a shot on goal which De Gea weakly palmed into Abdoulaye Doucoure’s path. The Frenchman promptly scored to make it 2-1.

De Gea was also arguably at fault for Everton’s late equaliser. The 30-year-old appeared to hesitate in his attempt to chase a loose ball in the box.

As a result, Calvert-Lewin managed to get to the ball first and score past De Gea to make it 3-3, earning his team a valuable point.

David James on de Gea.

In light of this, James spoke to talkSPORT and revealed his thoughts on the Man United shot-stopper.

“The idea that David de Gea was going to dive headfirst into Calvert-Lewin to try and make a block is ridiculous,” the 50-year-old explained.

“He’s never done it in his career as far as I’m aware.

“He’s a fantastic goalkeeper and shot-stopper, but when it comes to bravery he’s never going to be at the top of anyone’s league.”

James also highlighted an example from when Manchester United played against RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stages earlier in the season.

He explained how the ex-Atletico Madrid keeper was criticised for conceding a goal when he attempted to block it during their 3-2 loss to the German side. However, in the previous game, he was praised for making a crucial save while pulling off the same movement.

