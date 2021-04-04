Manchester United will be forced to offer David de Gea a hefty pay-off in their attempts to offload the Spaniard along with several other goalkeepers in the summer, according to some reports.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly look to Dean Henderson as his new starting keeper with De Gea set to leave Old Trafford.

The Red Devils currently spend £570,000 every week on five keepers within their squad and the club’s owners reportedly want to cut down on this figure.

David de Gea.

De Gea arrived at Man United from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011 for a then British record fee for a goalkeeper of £18.9m.

The Spain international went on to establish himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world in the following years. He was included in the PFA Team of the year on five separate occasions as a result of his exploits.

However, following his disastrous performances in the 2018 Fifa World Cup, the 30-year-old has frequently suffered from inconsistent displays between the sticks.

This season, De Gea has been blamed for a number of the goals that Man United have conceded, including two goals during a 3-3 Premier League draw against Everton back in February.

Over the last few weeks, Solskjaer has fielded Henderson as his starting keeper, after De Gea was granted leave to return to Spain to spend time with his newborn daughter.

Henderson, in turn, has put in commanding performances at the back, keeping three successive clean sheets in his last three league appearances.

Overall, the Englishman has managed 12 clean sheets in 19 games across all competitions for his team.

David De Gea exit.

In light of this, a report from the Mirror has claimed that Man United will have to fork out a significant sum in an effort to pay off the last two years of De Gea’s contract.

The same report claims that the Spaniard “is set to become surplus to requirements” with Solskjaer looking to name Henderson as the club’s main shot-stopper.

In addition, the Red Devils spend over half a million pounds every week (£570,000) on five senior goalkeepers, a figure that the United hierarchy reportedly wants to cut down on.

While Man United reportedly value De Gea at £50m, the current economic climate caused by the pandemic would make finding a prospective buyer quite tricky.

Read More About: david de gea, Dean Henderson, Manchester United