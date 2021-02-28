Share and Enjoy !

David Beckham has offered his thoughts on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell at the club.

Beckham felt that his former teammate has done “really well” at Old Trafford and claimed that the Norwegian is “loved by the fans and the players”.

Solskjaer at Man United.

Solskjaer has been in charge of the Red Devils since he was handed the job on an interim basis back in December 2018.

The former Molde striker was named the permanent head coach a few months later, in March 2019. In over two years as United manager, the 48-year-old has endured a mixed spell in Manchester.

Solskjaer has overseen the development and improvement of certain players such as Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay who have grown in their first-team responsibilities.

Last season, the former United striker led the club to a top-four finish as well as to three semi-finals in the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

This season, United have improved on their league standing, currently sitting second in the table behind only Manchester City. Additionally, the Red Devils remain alive in the FA Cup and the Europa League.

However, for all his positive influences, Solskjaer has yet to lift any silverware with the 13-time Premier League winners, a fact his critics are quick to highlight.

Beckham on Solskjaer.

Despite this, Solskjaer’s former Man United teammate Beckham heaped praise on the former Norway international and claimed that he has “done really well” in the role.

“Ole has done really well, he is loved by the fans and the players,” Beckham said during the launch of Inter Miami’s new shirt.

“He is respected because of what he has done in his career and even in difficult times, he has performed and given everyone at United hope.

“I wished him a happy birthday the other day and called him boss. He doesn’t call me that – but I might ask him to.”

