“That’s the one thing that I take into our club.”

David Beckham has revealed the Alex Ferguson transfer policy that he’s taken on board at Inter Miami.

Beckham was asked if he harboured any interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi for Inter in the future.

The Englishman replied that both of the aforementioned players are of the kind that the club should “aspire” to sign.

However, he added that, just like Ferguson did at Manchester United, it was imperative that his team focused on bringing in the “right player”, rather than just signing the “best player in the world”.

Ronaldo and Messi.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have previously spoken about the possibility of playing in Major League Soccer in the future.

Back in 2016, in an interview with GQ, Ronaldo revealed it was “possible” for him to end up playing in the USA someday.

“You never know, but it’s something interesting,” the 36-year-old revealed.

“I consider it, of course, because as I’ve said, soccer there has become better and better, so why not? I think that this is maybe going to be possible.”

Messi, meanwhile, in an interview with La Sexta last December admitted his desire to play in the United States.

“I would like to play in the United States and experience life and the league there,” the Argentina international revealed.

Beckham on Messi & Ronaldo.

As such, Beckham was asked if he had any interest in snapping up either of the two football legends for Miami.

“Without a doubt, those are the type of players that we aspire to bring to our club,” the 45-year-old said during a fan-event ahead of the MLS pre-season.

“I think that the fans would really appreciate that. But, you know, as owners, we want players here that are driven, that want to win, and that’s our priority.

“With [current players] Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo (Higuain), these are players that we feel add to the glitz and the glamour of what the club is.

“Going forward, we also want to bring other players in if we have the opportunity to bring some great names in, you obviously mentioned Leo (Messi) and Cristiano (Ronaldo).”

However, the former Real Madrid man highlighted one of Ferguson’s key philosophies which he’s incorporated into Inter Miami’s transfer policy.

“They’ve been at the top of their game for the last 15 years because of hard work. Sir Alex Ferguson was a master at it,” Beckham continued.

“He didn’t always bring in the best player in the world. He didn’t always bring in the top player. He bought the right player for the club.

“And I think that that’s the one thing that I take into our club, is (that) the player has to be right.”

