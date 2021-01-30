Darren Bent has warned Tottenham Hotspur regarding Harry Kane.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has claimed that current forward Harry Kane could leave the club if they were to finish outside the top-six this season.

Kane’s growth.

Kane has blossomed into one of the best strikers in the league since breaking through at Spurs in 2013.

The 27-year-old has consistently finished in double digits for the London club in every season since 2014/15 — twice winning the Premier League Golden Boot for his exploits in front of goal.

The England international is the Spurs all-time goalscorer in the Premier League era, overtaking Teddy Sheringham’s record of 97 Premier League goals for the club.

Darren Bent on Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Spurs have endured a mixed season during the current campaign. Jose Mourinho’s side got off to a great start in the league but have faltered along the way.

Injuries and poor form have also played their part in hampering their progress. As such, they risk missing out on potential silverware — something Kane is yet to add to his cabinet.

Bent spoke with Friday’s Drivetime on talkSPORT and claimed that Kane’s lack of trophies could tempt him to the club.

“Harry Kane hasn’t won anything,” explained the 36-year-old.

“He’s too good of a player to stay somewhere just to break records. Other than Bayern Munich, who have [Robert] Lewandowski.

“Harry Kane could walk into any other team in the world as a centre-forward.”

Spurs sit sixth in the table, eight points off league leaders Manchester City and have just two wins in their last five league matches.

With competition for the European spots being tightly contested this season, Mourinho’s team could end up missing out on the crucial top-six finish.

Bent believes that such an eventuality would prove to be the final straw for Kane.

“If they finish outside the top six this year, there would be cause for concern. He [Kane] would be looking to leave at the end of the season,” Bent warned.

