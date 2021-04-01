“That was so important.”

Manchester United winger Daniel James has revealed that Wales manager Ryan Giggs offered him the “best advice” of his career.

James said that Giggs advised him to just “be yourself”. The 23-year-old added that the simple message turned out to be “so important” for him.

Daniel James.

James arrived at Old Trafford from Swansea City in the summer of 2019. The Wales international got off to a good start in his debut campaign, with three goals in his first four games.

He went on to make 33 Premier League appearances that season and featured regularly in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s lineup.

James has featured less frequently during the ongoing 2020-21 campaign. The Welshman has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, contributing five goals and an assist in the process.

On Tuesday, James scored a crucial goal for Wales during their World Cup qualifying game against the Czech Republic.

James on Giggs advice.

James, speaking in an interview with the UTD podcast, revealed the simple piece of advice that he received from Giggs.

“When people ask me what’s the best advice you’ve ever been given, it would probably be from him (Giggs). It was just ‘be yourself’’,” James said.

“I relate back to maybe the end of last season, I came away from that and tried to be like other players, I looked at other players and thought I need to be like him and be like that.

“It was this season and I kind of thought I’m here for a reason and I looked back at loads of old clips of me being me and then looked at my new clips (and thought) I’m not doing that (anymore).

“It was a reality to check for me in that you can take from him and you can take from different players around you but ultimately, you’re here because of what you do, and it goes back to what Giggsy said to me to just ‘be yourself’, that was so important.”

