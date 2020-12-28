Cristiano Ronaldo has his hands full with his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo says he would never force his son to pursue a career as a footballer but that it irks him when he drinks Coca-Cola!

Ronaldo was in Dubai with his family at the Globe Soccer Awards where he was awarded the ‘Player of the Century’ gong by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The prize was given to the player for his outstanding achievements over the past 20 years.

After picking up the award, the Portuguese captain was interviewed on stage and he was quizzed on whether his son had what it took to become a professional footballer.

“Not yet,” replied the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I’m hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta sometimes and I’m pissed with him.

“I fight with him when he eats chips and fries and everything, he knows I don’t like it. “Even my small kids, when they eat chocolate they always look to me and, you know, we have to be strong. “But to be honest he has potential, he is a big boy, he’s fast and he’s driven well. But this (is) nothing, I tell him every time, it takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work. “Sometimes when we’re at home I say ‘go to the treadmill to run a bit’ and after the treadmill, I say ‘now go to the cold water to recover to do it tomorrow again,’ and it’s ‘daddy, it’s so cold the water I don’t want to do it.’ “But I understand it, he’s only 10 years old, it’s up to him, I’m not gonna push nothing for him to be a football player. If you ask me if I want, yes I want, but he’s gonna be whatever he wants. If he wants to be a doctor or, I just want him thinking ‘I’ve got to be the best.'”

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus, Real Madrid, Ronaldo