Cristiano Ronaldo has a long-standing 14-year grudge against Roma.

Former Manchester United striker Ronaldo has admitted that he will never swap shirts with a Roma player after being threatened during a Champions League clash in 2007.

The Portuguese captain has a deep-seated dislike of the Serie A club that’s lasted since he played for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo and Man United v Roma, 2007.

United clashed against Roma in the Champions League quarterfinals back in 2007 with Alex Fergusons’s side going through 8-3 on aggregate. The Red Devils secured a thumping 7-1 victory over the Italians in the second leg at Old Trafford.

On the night, Ronaldo proved to be one of the standout stars as he tormented the opposition defence.

Ronaldo later revealed that he was threatened by some of Roma’s players during the game.

“When it was 6-0, they asked me to stop, an opponent begged me to stop dribbling,” he said as per the Daily Express.

“Others threatened to hurt me. Roma? There is no player with whom I would exchange a shirt.”

It was during the 2006/07 season that Cristiano announced himself as one of the best players in the world and as a key cog in Ferguson’s United.

Earlier in their Champions League campaign, he’d managed to complete an astonishing 20 dribbles in a single game against Benfica.

The day Cristiano Ronaldo completed 20 (TWENTY) dribbles in 1 (ONE) game. Greatest. Dribbler. Of. All. Time. pic.twitter.com/Pl2CNrm7jK — Diego (@ronaldocomps) November 5, 2019

Before the 35-year-old transitioned to a centre forward we know of today, he was a marauding winger who dazzled defenders with his pace and trickery.

Instead of cutting in and taking a shot, the former Real Madrid man would hug the touchline and challenge defenders one on one before delivering a cross for his teammates to score.

In 2007-08 season, Rooney and Ronaldo combined for 82 goals for Man United and won the Premier League and Champions League 🔥 Underrated Duo pic.twitter.com/iCvDXX01Vu — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) January 7, 2021

Earlier in the Champions League campaign against Benfica, the Portuguese superstar truly carried United as an attacking threat and won the game single-handedly. United emerged with a 1-0 win courtesy of a Ronaldo assist for Louis Saha.

Cristiano has come a long way since then becoming the top scorer at Real Madrid, for the Portuguese national team, in the Champions League and even surpassing Pele to become the second-highest goal scorer ever.

