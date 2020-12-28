Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in an incredible gesture

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo had reportedly won the Globe Soccer ‘Player of the Year’ award but refused to accept it. He chose to give it to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski instead who he felt was more deserving of the award.

The Juventus superstar was set to clinch the award in Dubai on Sunday after a fan vote deemed him the best performer of 2020.

🎙️💥 Cristiano Ronaldo: "Talent is never enough. You have to work hard." pic.twitter.com/87i9kbUT13 — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 27, 2020

But Italian publication Tuttosport claimed that the ex-Real Madrid man and his agent Jorge Mendes opted to turn down the award.

They believed that it was “unfair” and that the only reason Ronaldo won was due to his popularity and that Lewandowski was the deserved victor.

Lewandowski has scored 55 goals in 2020 propelling Bayern to a treble of league, Champions League and German Cup. The Pole had finished as top scorer in every competition he participated in last season.

Globe Soccer Awards ✨ Team of 2020: Bayern Munich 🥇 Player of 2020: Robert Lewandowski 🥇 Coach of 2020: Hansi Flick 🥇 pic.twitter.com/nprZy5m9hM — Goal (@goal) December 27, 2020

Ronaldo himself also bagged an award on the night after being named the ‘Player of the Century’ beating out rival Lionel Messi in the process. The 35-year-old had enjoyed a successful career at some of Europe’s best clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

“For 20 consecutive years I have played and scored as a professional,” he said after receiving the award.

“I didn’t know there was another record to beat.

“It’s a pleasure to hear about the records, I have achieved all this but without my teammates, without a great team, I would not have achieved these records.

“It is an exceptional achievement. It gives me the motivation to move forward. “To be named the best is a great honour, I hope that this situation is over next year and that we can have more fun, thank you very much. “I hope to still be able to play for more years.”

Read More About: Bayern Munich, Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus, Real Madrid, robert lewandowski, Ronaldo