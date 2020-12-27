Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to win ‘Player of the Century’ award

Cristiano Ronaldo can add another gong to his trophy cabinet

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo added another award to his bulging silverware collection as he was handed the ‘Player of the Century award’ at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner beat out competition from Barcelona’s Lionel Messi as he was named the greatest football player from 2001 to 2020.

🏆 Congratulations to 🇵🇹 CRISTIANO RONALDO on winning the ⁣Globe Soccer Award for the⁣ PLAYER OF THE CENTURY 2001-2020⁣ 👏#CristianoRonaldo #CR7 #Bvlgari #GlobeSoccer pic.twitter.com/Y8Bg2ZfapO — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020

His latest triumph comes off the back off his Golden Foot award from a few weeks ago. The gong is handed out to players aged 28 or above and can only be won by a recipient once in their career.

The forward also became the first Serie A player to score at least 32 league goals in a calendar year since Omar Sivori in 1961.

Following his triumph, the forward was quizzed on how he felt about playing in games without fans present.

“I have to be honest. For me, to play in an empty stadium, it’s boring,” the Portuguese legend conceded.

“We respect the protocols – health is the most important thing, of course – but I don’t like it.

Buffon: "Ending my career alongside Cristiano Ronaldo is a wonderful gift." pic.twitter.com/flXy2gX00h — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 26, 2020

“I do it because I love football. I play for my family, for my kids, for my friends, for the fans – but I don’t like it. It’s so weird to play without [fans].”

The 35-year-old also revealed what motivates him to perform in front of rival fans.

“I like it when the people boo Cristiano,” he added.

“When I touch the ball they ‘boooo!’ – I like it!

Cristiano Ronaldo: 🗣 “When I was 7, I told my dad I want to have a house like Micheal Jackson's one. And then he said to me that dreams are only dreams, that's a privilege of the rich people. I feel sad that my father can't see that and what have I reached in my life." pic.twitter.com/clrUJkHOg6 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 27, 2020

“When I go to other countries and they like other players more than me they do it: ‘Cristiano, boooo!’ I’m motivated by that.

“I hope in 2021 they can change that rule and see the stadiums full of fans because there’s no passion without fans.”

Meanwhile, several other awards were handed out on the night in Dubai.

Diego Simeone 🗣️ "If Cristiano Ronaldo was not a football player, I would have already won 3 Champions League titles with Atlético Madrid." pic.twitter.com/lO5Yeo7z12 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 27, 2020

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola was named the ‘Coach of the Century’ following his trophy-laden spells with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

Ronaldo’s former club Real Madrid were awarded the ‘Club of the Century’ as they won five Champions League titles and seven La Ligas over the last 20 years.

Other award winners at the ceremony included Champions League winners Bayern Munich, who won the ‘Club of the Year’ award for 2020 and Bayern star Robert Lewandowski who was crowned ‘Player of the Year’.

