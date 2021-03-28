“The example he set last night wasn’t good enough.”

Former Portugal defender Fernando Meira has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his angry reaction at not being awarded a goal against Serbia.

While Meira sympathised with Ronaldo’s frustration, he added that it is “not acceptable” for a national team captain to behave in such a manner.

Serbia vs Portugal.

Serbia welcomed Portugal to the Red Star Stadium on Saturday for their World Cup qualifying match.

Portugal got off to a good start on the night, courtesy of a brace from Diogo Jota. However, Serbia managed to fight back and and two second-half goals to level the scoreline.

In the closing stages of the match, Ronaldo got on the end of a lofted pass and poked the ball past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic. The ball appeared to cross the line before it was cleared by a Serbian defender.

However, with goal-line technology and VAR absent for the game, the referee refused to award Ronaldo the goal.

The match eventually finished at 2-2 and when the full-time whistle blew, Cristiano tossed his captain’s armband to the ground and stormed down the tunnel.

Meira on Ronaldo.

Meira, speaking in an interview with Record, believes that his former Portugal teammate behaved inappropriately as the team captain.

“Cristiano‘s reaction is natural, but it is not acceptable for a national team captain,” Meira said.

“He cannot throw the armband on the ground and go to the locker room while the game continues. it is not acceptable for a player of his importance.

“I understand his frustration and I agree with him because his goal was valid, but the referees have to make decisions, without VAR, and he has to set an example.

“The example he set last night wasn’t good enough.”

