Former Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano has hit out at Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his behaviour at the club.

Cassano criticised Ronaldo for being “selfish” and claimed that the Portugal captain “doesn’t give a damn” when it comes to his teammates scoring goals.

The ex-Italy international also felt that while the 36-year-old is a “phenomenon”, he struggles to understand manager Andrea Pirlo’s footballing ideas.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a productive campaign with the Old Lady — providing 23 goals and four assists in all competitions.

However, despite Cristiano’s prolific form, Juventus have endured a lacklustre season. Their Serie A defence appears to be in tatters as inconsistent results have left them fourth in the table — eight points behind leaders Inter Milan.

On Wednesday night, Pirlo’s men faced off against Porto in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

However, much to the surprise of many, it was the Portuguese side who came away with a 2-1 victory. Ronaldo was heavily criticised for his performance on the night.

As such, Cassano spoke with Christian Vieri on Twitch and labelled the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as “selfish”.

“He scores a goal per game, it’s true, but he struggles with Andrea’s idea. He’s always been a bit selfish, he doesn’t give a damn about others scoring goals,” the 38-year-old said.

“I have always said, even though he is a phenomenon and has scored a billion goals, that with Andrea Pirlo’s idea of football he could run into difficulties.

“He’s the kind of player that lives to score, not for the game, for the great match.

“He lives to score and in this moment the situation is getting worse. The years pass for everyone and he is having difficulties.

“The paradox is that Juventus have bought a player who has won five Champions Leagues but has so many difficulties in the Champions League.”

