Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he refused to acknowledge being crowned the top goalscorer in history by the media and the public, until now.

Ronaldo revealed that he considers Pele’s tally of 767 career goals to be the official figure, rather than the widely reported figure of 757 goals in the media.

As such, he didn’t wish to disrespect the Brazilian legend by celebrating the title of being the greatest-ever goalscorer before surpassing the aforementioned figure.

On Sunday, Ronaldo scored his 770th career goal with a hat-trick against Cagliari in Serie A, which led him to finally acknowledge the title in an Instagram post.

Pele congratulates Ronaldo.

Following Ronaldo’s 57th career hat-trick against Cagliari, three-time World Cup winner Pele offered his congratulations to the Portugal international for breaking his record for goals in “official matches”.

“Life is a solo flight. Each makes his own journey,” Pele wrote in an Instagram post.

“And what a beautiful journey you are having! I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone. Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches.

“My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today. But I leave this photo in your honour, with great affection, as the symbol of a friendship that has existed for many years.”

Ronaldo responds to Pele.

In January, several media outlets had reported on Cristiano becoming the highest-scoring player in history when he notched his 760th career goal, which seemingly put him ahead of Josef Bican’s figure of 759 goals.

However, despite the media hype, Ronaldo remained silent on the matter. Following Sunday’s game, the 36-year-old finally revealed his reasons for waiting to acknowledge the title.

“The last few weeks were filled with news and stats considering me the World’s Top Scorer in football history, overcoming Pele‘s 757 official goals,” Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post.

“Although I’m thankful for that recognition, now it’s time for me to explain why I didn’t acknowledge that record until this moment.

“My everlasting and unconditional admiration for mister Edson Arantes do Nascimento [Pele], such as the respect that I have for mid-20th century football, led me to take into account his 767 score, assuming his 9 goals for Sao Paulo State Team, as well as his single goal for the Brazilian Military Team, as official goals.

“The World has changed since then and football has changed as well, but this doesn’t mean that we can just erase history according to our interests.

“Today, as I reach the 770.º official goal in my professional career, my first words go straight to @pele . There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception.

“And for that reason, I’m filled with joy and pride as I acknowledge the goal that put’s me on top of the World’s goalscoring list, overcoming Pelé’s record, something that I could never have dreamed of while growing up as a child from Madeira.

“Thanks to all of those who took part of this amazing journey with me. To my teammates, to my opponents, to the fans of the beautiful game all over the World and, above all, to my family and close friends: trust me when I say that I couldn’t have done it without you.

“Now I can’t wait for the next games and challenges! The next records and trophees [sic]! Believe me, this story is still far from being over. The future is tomorrow and there’s still a lot to win for Juventus and Portugal!

“Join me in this journey! Let’s go!”

