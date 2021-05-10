Conor McGregor addresses talk of potential Man United or Celtic takeover bid

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has reacted to rumours of him launching a takeover bid of Manchester United or Celtic in the near future.

In a Twitter post, McGregor revealed that he had a conversation about acquiring shares for Celtic from the club’s majority stakeholder Dermot Desmond.

McGregor added that he admires both Man United and Celtic and that he is “interested” in purchasing a sports team at some point in the future.

Manchester United.

Man United are currently under the ownership of the American Glazer family, who took over the club in 2005.

While the relationship between the Glazers and the United fans has been uncomfortable from the start, things have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks.

The owners were subjected to massive backlash following their decision to allow the club to join the now-defunct European Super League.

The fans’ frustration and anger came to a head last week when several hundred supporters broke into Old Trafford stadium and protested against the Glazers on the pitch.

Their actions resulted in the Premier League game between Man United and Liverpool being postponed.

In the wake of the Super League’s collapse last month, McGregor tweeted about his interest in taking over the Red Devils.

“Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United! What do you think?” the Irishman posted.

Celtic, meanwhile, is largely controlled by Irish billionaire financier Desmond. The 70-year-old is the largest individual shareholder in the Hoops and has enjoyed plenty of success during his time at Celtic Park.

McGregor on Man United/Celtic takeover bid.

McGregor was asked by a Twitter user regarding his intentions to buy the Red Devils to which the MMA star replied:

“A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest,” McGregor said.

“To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!

“Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club.”

