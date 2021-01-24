“I thought he was excellent.”

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper praised his new loanee signing Conor Hourihane following his side’s win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Swans beat Chris Hughton Forest 5-1 in the FA Cup fourth round, with Republic of Ireland midfielder Hourihane making a positive impression in his first outing for the club.

The Aston Villa player completed a six-month loan deal to the Championship side earlier this week and was included in the FA Cup matchday squad.

The Ireland international struggled for game time at his parent club Villa and this match happened to be his first game in eight weeks.

“I thought he (Hourihane) was excellent,” Cooper said after the game.

“He’s been so impressive from the day he’s come through the door, which wasn’t that long ago.

“But you can see that he’s a real focused professional, an individual that’s not only going to bring what he possesses. But he really wants to buy into what we’re doing as well, and that’s always the best way to be.

“I thought his composure and quality on the ball is what we want it to be. If that’s the start of things to come then happy days.”

Swansea currently sit second in the championship — seven points behind leaders Norwich City but with a game in hand.

Hourihane’s loan spell should help bolster the midfielder’s prospects of being starting for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team, who begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in March.

Hourihane on his move.

Following his transfer, the former Sunderland man outlined his desire to play and his eagerness to contribute at his new home.

“I am desperate to play, I could have sat around at Villa for the rest of the season, but I want to play,” he told the club website.

“I hope I can bring some experience as I have had a couple of promotions in my career.

“But I want to add quality too, in terms of goals and assists my numbers have been pretty good in seasons where I have played, so I hope I can bring that here.”

