Chris Sutton shoots down Rangers ‘Invincibles’ tag with cheeky Celtic jibe

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has taken issue with Rangers being labelled as ‘Invincibles’ after they were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by St Johnstone.

Rangers are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership and are just three games away from finishing their league campaign without tasting defeat.

However, Sutton remarked that Brendan Rodgers‘ Celtic side also managed to remain unbeaten in the league while also winning the cup competitions, adding that they are the “true Invincibles”.

Rangers were crowned Scottish champions last month for the first time since 2011. The Ibrox team won their 55th league crown, ending Celtic‘s hopes of winning 10 consecutive titles in a row.

In addition, Steven Gerrard‘s men have yet to taste defeat in the league and can finish their Premiership campaign unbeaten if they avoid a loss in their final three matches.

However, despite their positive league run, their season has been marred by disappointing results in the domestic cup competitions.

Last December, the Gers were knocked out of the Betfred Cup in the quarter-finals stage by St Mirren following a 3-2 loss.

Then on Sunday, Rangers were handed another humiliating exit from the Scottish Cup following a penalty shootout defeat to St Johnstone.

The result means that Gerrard has now failed to win a domestic knockout trophy in six attempts since his appointment in 2018.

🚨 St Johnstone knock out Rangers! 🚨 The cup double is on for Callum Davidson's side after an unbelievably dramatic end to extra time and an outstanding penalty shootout performance 🔵⚪#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/kJj4x27leB — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 25, 2021

Sutton on Rangers ‘Invincibles’ tag.

Former Celtic star Sutton, speaking on BBC 5 Live Sport alongside Robbie Savage, believes that the current Rangers side cannot compare to Rodgers’ unbeaten treble-winners.

“How are you calling them the Invincibles?” Sutton said.

“Brendan Rodgers’ team were unbeaten in the league and won the cups.

“They are the true Invincibles. You cannot call Steven Gerrard’s team the ‘Invincibles’. Invincibles asterisk!”

