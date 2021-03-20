“It’s all a bit sad really.”

Chris Sutton has hit out at Celtic for refusing to offer the newly crowned Scottish Premiership champions Rangers a guard of honour.

Sutton claimed that the Hoops’ decision to decline the gesture is “another bad decision in a season full of them” and added that Steven Gerrard‘s team “deserve to be shown respect”.

🏆 We Are Rangers 🏆 We Are Champions#Champion55 pic.twitter.com/UjiBguexfe — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 7, 2021

Rangers.

Rangers overcame Celtic to win their 55th league crown earlier this month. The Gers have undoubtedly been the best team in the Premiership, remaining unbeaten in 32 games played so far.

Celtic, meanwhile, have endured a season to forget due to their lacklustre performances.

As a result of their on-pitch struggles, the Bhoys relinquished any hopes of winning a 10th successive crown and currently sit 20 points behind Rangers in the league.

The two teams are set to meet in a highly-anticipated league clash on Sunday and ahead of the game, the possibility of Celtic offering Gerrard’s men a guard of honour had been raised.

However, on Friday, Celtic interim manager John Kennedy dismissed any chances of his team performing said act for the champions.

“I don’t see it as a big issue for us. We’ve spoken collectively on it and we won’t do it. It’s not about lacking class, it’s nothing like that,” Kennedy said.

“We are a club who always shows class and dignity. But ultimately this group of players went there as champions and didn’t get the respect at that time.”

🗣 "It was the same two years when we were the champions and I don't think such a fuss was made of it?" Celtic interim manager John Kennedy explains why Celtic won't be giving Rangers a 'guard of honour' pic.twitter.com/lmC2fxuopP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 19, 2021

Sutton criticises Celtic for not giving Rangers a guard of honour.

Sutton, writing in his column for the Daily Record, said that Rangers “deserve to be shown respect” for their achievements this season.

“Steven Gerrard’s side are coming as champions and they deserve to be shown respect,” Sutton wrote.

“It would also be the right thing to do. But it’s another bad decision in a season full of them.

“Rise above it, have a bit of class and then park it to one side and focus on salvaging some kind of pride from a wretched season.

“But it’s a chance gone. It’s tit for tat and it’s all a bit sad really.

“I would have done it as a player. I wouldn’t have enjoyed it against Rangers, but even though you didn’t like them, you still had respect.”

