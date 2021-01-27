“I guess he did not have the confidence.”

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has opened up on the reason behind Mohamed Salah‘s failure to succeed with the Blues.

Salah made the move from FC Basel to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2014 but the winger mustered just two goals in 13 appearances.

Salah at Chelsea.

The Egyptian was sent out on loan in the hopes of rejuvenating his form — first to Fiorentina and then to AS Roma. Eventually, Salah secured a permanent move to Roma in 2016.

The 28-year-old impressed in Rome contributing 31 goals and 17 assists over two seasons at the club.

His eye-catching performances earned him a move back to the Premier League to Liverpool for just £36.5m and the forward hasn’t looked back since.

Since arriving at Anfield, Salah has transformed into one of Europe’s most lethal strikers — grabbing 44 goals in his debut season.

He has scored 113 goals and created 41 assists in 180 appearances for the Reds.

Oscar on Salah’s struggles.

However, despite his prolific form on Merseyside, the ex-Basel forward struggled to make the same impression at Chelsea and former teammate Oscar felt that it was down to Salah’s lack of confidence.

“With Salah, it was different. He was unstoppable during practice, but always shy and quiet off the field,” he told Yellow and Green Football.

“During the games, I guess he did not have the confidence that we saw at every club he played for after Chelsea, and especially now at Liverpool.”

Oscar on KDB.

Oscar also revealed that Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne failed to secure a playing spot owing to his injury problems.

“He only had a few chances,” Oscar said of the Belgian midfielder.

“(He) played well but then got injured. I guess that not being consistent at a club that had many options in the centre of the park meant he was not a good fit at the time.”

