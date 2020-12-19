Celtic manager Neil Lennon is adamant that his team are focused on winning the Scottish Cup final on Sunday

Celtic have struggled this season with inconsistent performances which have hampered their efforts to secure a 10th consecutive Scottish title. Many have suggested that their matchup against Hearts in Sunday’s final could serve as an ideal confidence boost to get their title challenge back on track.

But manager Lennon dismissed any such notion insisting that the possibility of completing a fourth consecutive treble is motivation enough.

In recent weeks, Lennon’s job has come under scrutiny as Celtic exited Europe and the Betfred Cup and have found themselves languishing 13 points behind league leaders Rangers.

Despite the mounting pressure, the Celtic board have twice come out in support of their coach before the team managed to notch two wins on the bounce to steady the ship. Lennon is eager to complete the trophy sweep as Celtic manager with the Betfred Cup already in his cabinet.

“The last two results have really lifted the group and the club as a whole,” Lennon told BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme.

“I don’t think we panicked. There is still a lot of work to do for this season, but it’s well within our power to do that.

“This is a nice distraction if you want to call it that, but it’s an important game against a very good side who are chock-full of Premiership stars.

“But it would be the 12th trophy in a row. You will never see that again, certainly not in my lifetime.

“So it’s really important for me personally as a manager – it would be my first treble – and for the players to finish off what’s been a magnificent four years at the club.”

The 49-year-old stressed the importance of winning on Sunday.

“We know what’s at stake and are very much focused on this week.

“It’s a break from the league, but it’s a game we dearly want to win for so many reasons. The gravity of the achievement is not beyond us.

“It’s important for us to try and win the quadruple treble, which will probably never be seen again.”

