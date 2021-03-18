“I still feel it is far too early for him.”

Celtic legend Charlie Nicholas has offered his thoughts on Steven Gerrard’s suitability for the role of Liverpool manager.

Nicholas praised Gerrard for doing an “excellent job” at Rangers but claimed that it is still “far too early” for the Englishman to return to Liverpool and take over from Jurgen Klopp.

Gerrard is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have donned the Liverpool shirt, in addition to being one of the best English footballers to have played the game.

The former England international began his managerial career in 2017, coaching Liverpool’s various youth teams. His first major opportunity arrived in 2018 when he moved to Glasgow to take over as the Rangers manager.

The 40-year-old has managed to silence any naysayers over his coaching ability by leading the Gers to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade this season.

Naturally, his exploits in Scotland have fuelled speculation of Gerrard returning to Merseyside to succeed Klopp as the Reds boss.

Last week, the 2005 Champions League winner played down the rumours linking him with a return to Liverpool.

“The Liverpool fans don’t want me to be the manager of Liverpool Football Club,” Gerrard told ITV News.

“They want Jurgen Klopp to continue as manager and I am totally with all of them. I wish you knew how much we loved Jurgen Klopp.”

Nicholas on Gerrard.

Nicholas spoke with Paddy Power’s Cheltenham Watch-along and he shared his thoughts on the possibility of Gerrard taking over as the Liverpool head coach.

“Steven Gerrard has done an excellent job at Rangers, he has really turned it around for the Blue half of Glasgow,” Nicholas said.

“Everyone up there must think he is guaranteed for the Liverpool manager’s job at some point in the near future.

“I still feel it is far too early for him to come to Liverpool. However, I would much rather have him down south and not doing well for them lot (Rangers).

“Rangers have been struggling financially in recent times, but they’ve managed to be supportive in a financial sense to Steven Gerrard.

“Gerrard now has saleable assets and (he) has made every player better, very much like Brendan Rodgers did when he went to Celtic.”

