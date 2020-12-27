Ismaila Soro has been banned from cooking by his manager Neil Lennon

Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro has been banned from cooking after he ended up with food poisoning ahead of the Scottish Cup final.

The young Ivorian midfielder put in encouraging performances against Lille and Kilmarnock as Lennon’s side recovered from their poor run of two wins in 12 games.

Captain Scott Brown was recalled for the dramatic penalty shootout win over Hearts at Hampden last Sunday, with Soro watching from the bench.

But manager Lennon shed light on why his star midfielder, who returned to the side during the midweek win against Ross County, missed out on the Cup final.

“Soro is living on his own over here and we had to take our time with him,” he said.

“But he has done really well in the last few games and he gets better as matches go on.

“His passing is crisp and he covers the ground well.

“He’s a happy lad. He always has a smile on his face and he’s enjoying it.

“We couldn’t start him in the Scottish Cup final because he came down with food poisoning on the Saturday night. I told him he isn’t allowed to cook again — he must eat in the canteen!

“He had sickness and diarrhoea the night before, although he felt better in the morning.

“Soro still has to mature a bit in that sense but he will learn.

Lennon also highlighted the young team he had at his disposal.

“He’s only 22 and, you know what, I was actually thinking about how young the team is during the week.

“Conor Hazard, Jeremie Frimpong, Kris Ajer, Greg Taylor, Soro, David Turnbull, Mikey Johnston and Odsonne Edouard are all young lads.

“We have a lot of boys in their early 20s who have been very successful and are hungry for more.

“They have found it a bit more difficult this season, but there is still a long way to go.”

Read More About: Celtic, Neil Lennon