Carlo Ancelotti outlined the ambitious plans his new home harbours for the near future

Carlo Ancelotti is a legend of the sport and has enjoyed successful spells all over the continent with Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea, AC Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The Italian joined Everton as manager just over a year ago in December 2019 and has helped propel the club toward its lofty ambitions both at home and in Europe. The Toffees sit second in the league with 29 points from 15 games, just two points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand.

“The project is very ambitious. We are building the new stadium and improving the quality of the squad,” Ancelotti explained.

“There are all the ingredients to come back to the top – to fight, to be competitive in England and Europe.”

The 61-year-old initially signed a contract until 2024 but would like to extend his stay past that.

“I want to stay (past 2024) but it doesn’t mean we can’t be competitive before the end of this contract. We can win trophies before then. We have to continue to improve.”

Under the Italian’s stewardship, Everton have enjoyed their best start to a season in 126 years when they opened the campaign with seven straight wins. Chelsea and Arsenal were among the notable sides that Ancelotti’s team have managed to brush aside on their way to second place in the table.

Ancelotti likened his job at Everton to when he first took charge of AC Milan.

“When I went to Milan in the first period they wanted to restore the club’s history, like Everton now.

“This club wants to be competitive with the top teams in the Premier League.

“I don’t know if it will be this year but for sure in the future, we will be there.”

When the former Real Madrid coach arrived at Goodison Park 12 months ago, they were languishing in 15th place but he was confident that the club’s hierarchy had a good future plan in place.

“We had a squad with young players, a lot of talented players,” he said.

“I thought we could improve the squad by having some more experienced players.”

This summer saw the arrivals of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure to provide just that but Ancelotti was also quick to note:

“But we signed Ben Godfrey, a really young talent, Niels Nkounkou and Robin Olsen too.

“The transfer window was good for us. The average age of the squad is 25, 26. It is a good age to try to do something special.

In the first 14 weeks of the season, Everton have: Defeated Spurs

Held Liverpool

Defeated Chelsea

Defeated Arsenal

Defeated Leicester

Won nine out of 15 games

Gone second in the table

“The major improvement in the past year is the stability. We are not up and down like we were last season.”

“To win the league today? In England this is difficult. There is no country where the competitiveness matches the Premier League.

“I don’t feel (the) pressure. I love what I’m doing. I feel really good coming here every day.”

