Republic of Ireland forward Callum Robinson was racially abused on social media following his sparkling performance in West Bromwich Albion’s 5-2 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Robinson posted a screenshot of the offensive messages that he had received on Instagram following the game. West Brom have confirmed that the matter has been reported to the police.

Robinson put in a strong performance against Thomas Tuchel’s team on Saturday. The 26-year-old managed a brace as the Baggies ended up thrashing the Blues 5-2 at Stamford Bridge.

However, following the game, Robinson posted a screenshot of the racist messages that he had received on Instagram.

Following the incident, West Brom reached out to the police to report the aforementioned abuse.

“West Bromwich Albion have contacted West Midlands Police to report racist social media posts directed at Callum Robinson following Saturday’s 5-2 win over Chelsea,” a statement from the club read.

“The despicable Instagram posts were sent in reply to the Republic of Ireland international after he scored twice in a memorable team performance at Stamford Bridge.

“The club is appalled by the messages and will offer Callum the help and support he may require in response to the incident.

“Albion will continue to confront all forms of discrimination and will assist the authorities with their inquiries, seeking the toughest available legal punishment.

“It is deeply disturbing that scoring two goals in a football match can provoke a reaction of this kind. There is No Room For Racism. Anywhere. Challenge it, report it, change it.”

Robinson is the latest in a long list of footballers who have been abused on various social media platforms.

Previously Marcus Rashford, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, James McClean and Shane Duffy among others have been on the receiving end of hurtful messages online.

