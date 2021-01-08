“I think vaccination is the way forward throughout football.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has called for fast-tracked introductions of the Covid-19 vaccines in football as he feels it “would be good for football”.

Dyche has suggested that the money saved on testing could be distributed back into the NHS to benefit others.



Speaking ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup home clash against MK Dons, the 49-year-old revealed there were “a couple” of Covid-19 cases in the Clarets camp.

Dyche also stressed that he wasn’t insisting that footballers should be placed above “the essential people who need vaccinations” such as key workers, the elderly and the vulnerable but wished to look at the big picture and felt that the move would ensure that football remained “a competitive industry”.

“I think vaccination is the way forward throughout football,” he told a press conference.

“I can only talk for the Premier League because I’m in the Premier League, but I think it would be good for football.

“I appreciate some people will be surprised by that comment, but if you think about it rationally, we are all going to get vaccinated.

“A lot of people wanted football back…the cash it generates through tax, the well-being of what the players do many times has been seen…there’s a lot of good going through football.

“The amount of money being spent on testing in the Premier League, if that money was channelled back into the NHS and the vaccinations system, surely that’s a better place to be than it is just continuing testing a load of footballers two, three, four times a week.

“I appreciate there’ll be some people who say, ‘why should footballers get vaccinated?’, but…if there’s 20 Premier League clubs and 100 vaccinations at a club, let’s say, I would imagine the payback to the system, the NHS and the vaccination system, financially, would be considerable.”

Dyche also felt that vaccinations would bolster football as an industry.

“I’m told if you are vaccinated, you don’t need to keep testing,” he continued.

“So therefore if the testing diminishes, that money could be used for a much better cause in my opinion, and therefore football stays a competitive industry rather than what it might end up, a skewed industry, because of players missing from games.

“I appreciate there will be people who disagree with me, probably wholeheartedly, but I just think the balance of getting some vaccinations quicker throughout football, the payback would be enormous.”

