“I’m not tired.”

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has responded to speculation of him being tired after being regularly involved in his side’s games since his debut last February.

Fernandes has been one of the best players in the Premier League since his arrival in the 2020 January transfer window. The former Udinese man has contributed 28 goals and 17 assists during his time at Old Trafford.

His astonishing form and consistency mean that the midfielder rarely finds himself dropped to the bench or substituted in-game. This, in turn, has raised concerns over his health and the possibility of Fernandes suffering from ‘burn out’.

However, the ex-Sporting Lisbon man has rubbished such talk and played down any concerns over his health.

24th January 1999: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comes off the bench to score a late winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup 4th round. 24th January 2021: Bruno Fernandes comes off the bench to score a later winner against Liverpool in the FA cup 4th round. This is crazy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yKgyTxqVZx — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) January 25, 2021

“If I’m tired now when I arrive at 30, 32, I will not play,” he told the PA news agency.

“I will play one game in five so, no, I’m not tired.”

Donny van de Beek.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the call to relegate Fernandes to the bench for the clash against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Donny van de Beek started in his stead and earned his 10th start in all competitions since his £35m transfer from Ajax last summer.

The Dutchman has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford, scoring just one goal in 22 appearances.

Additionally, Solskjaer made it known that the midfielder expressed his unhappiness about his current situation at the club.

Fernandes spoke about Van de Beek starting ahead of him against Liverpool and had no qualms in accepting the coach’s decision.

“Of course the coach knows what is better for the team,” explained the Portuguese.

“And today he chose to play with Donny to give some freshness to the team.

“I think it’s fair enough because Donny is training really well, he’s been important for us and will be more and more important in the future.”

