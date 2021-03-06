Share and Enjoy !

“He was like ‘how have you won this?'”

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes offered a cheeky response to teammate Luke Shaw after discovering that the defender was named the club’s player of the month for February.

When Shaw revealed the news to the Portuguese star, he joked that “someone else needs to win” the award sometimes.

Fernandes himself is no stranger to awards, having been named the club’s player of the month for November and December during the current season.

In addition, he has also been named the Premier League player of the month four times in just over a year with the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has proven to be a revelation for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon last year.

The Portugal international has almost single-handedly raised the standard of football at Old Trafford with his scintillating performances.

The ex-Novara man has managed 34 goals and 21 assists in just 62 appearances for the 13-time Premier League winners.

United currently sit second in the table and are on course to secure a Champions League spot. They also remain alive in both the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Shaw, meanwhile, is arguably enjoying the best season of his Man United career, since his move from Southampton in 2014.

The defender has put up impressive performances at the back during the current campaign and has also contributed six assists in all competitions.

Most chances created in Europe's top five leagues in 2021 so far: ◎ Jadon Sancho

◎ Filip Kostić

◉ Luke Shaw The Premier League's top creator is Man Utd's left-back. (@Footstock) pic.twitter.com/Ay8G5xBuWi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 5, 2021

Fernandes trolls Shaw.

Shaw, speaking in an interview with the club website, revealed the comical conversation he shared with Bruno after he was named the team’s player of the month.

“He (Fernandes) came up to me when I’d won it and he was like ‘how have you won this?’,” the 25-year-old said.

“I said ‘it’s the fans that pick it, no one at the club. You have to understand that!’

“He was like ‘Ah, it’s okay, someone else needs to win it sometime.’

“He’s up for the Premier League Player of the Month award, so he’s quite confident he can win that. I’m hoping he can win it because obviously, I took this one!”

