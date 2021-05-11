“He has his swag back.”

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed his pick for the Premier League‘s current best player during the ongoing 2020-21 season.

Fernandes, who himself can be considered for the aforementioned honour, picked on-loan West Ham United midfielder Jesse Lingard as the league’s standout performer.

Jesse Lingard.

Lingard has featured regularly for Man United since he made his senior debut for the team back in 2014.

However, in the first half of the current campaign, Lingard was struggling to secure game time at Old Trafford. This prompted the England international to move to West Ham in January on a six-month loan spell until the end of the season.

Lingard has managed to hit the ground running at his new club, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 16 games.

Fernandes on Lingard.

Fernandes, speaking with MUTV, expressed his delight at Lingard regaining his confidence as a player.

“If you see Jesse, I think Jesse, at the moment, if you watch the last 10 games, has been top, top, top-level,” Fernandes said.

“For me, if you watch the last 10 games, he’s been the best player in the Premier League, scoring and assists in every game.

“Everyone here is really, really happy for him. He has (his) confidence back, he has his swag back because he is feeling confident. We are really, really happy for what he’s doing.”

Tony Cascarino on Lingard.

Last month, former Republic of Ireland forward Tony Cascarino claimed that Lingard could emerge as a Player of the Year candidate if he continued his stellar goalscoring form.

“If you go back to last season, Fernandes came to Manchester United in January,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“He played half a season and then there was the debate over whether he should be a candidate for Player of the Season.

“A lot of fans, probably mostly United fans, felt that with how big of an impact he had. It’s made me think, could you make the same argument for Jesse at West Ham?

“But you can’t deny that he’s been unbelievably exceptional. I’d just say as a candidate, you could definitely make a case (for Lingard).”

