Bruno Fernandes outlines the reason behind Paul Pogba’s recent struggles at Manchester United.

United midfielder Fernandes believes that the Frenchman’s slow start to the season can be attributed to his battle with COVID-19.

Pogba and Fernandes were key in propelling Man United to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season alongside reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Both men are considered important members of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad but this season Pogba has found himself restricted to an impact substitute in recent months.

However, in the last few weeks, the former Juventus man has seen his role increase on the left of the midfield three.

Bruno Fernandes has been nominated for December's Premier League Player of the Month. He could become the first player in Premier League history to win the award four times in the same calendar year

The 27-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 last August and Fernandes witnessed the brutal impact of the virus on his counterpart but feels that the World Cup winner is returning to his best.

“We ended the season really well playing together,” he told NBC Sport.

“But of course the beginning of the season was hard for Paul because he had Covid.

“We know it’s not a joke, it’s hard to come back after 15 days isolated doing nothing.

“It was really difficult for Paul to find his form but I think he’s much better and feeling much more confident.

“The goal against West Ham gave him much more confidence to understand.

“The team needs him and he has the quality to help us.”

Pogba also spoke out how coronavirus had affected his fitness during the start of the campaign after scoring in a win against West Ham.

Pogba's strike is among the Premier League's Goal of the Month nominees for December

“It’s hard to explain,” he revealed.

“Even in training, I would say to the fitness coach that I feel strange. It’s not me. I got tired very fast and I’m out of breath really fast.

“The first game of the season, I couldn’t run. I was trying. I spoke with the manager: ‘I will start the game and let’s see’. But I was very out of breath and it took me a long time to get back to my fitness.

“I’m finding my rhythm as well. I feel so much better. I felt I could go again, control the game, getting the ball. That’s what I like.”

