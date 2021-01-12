Bruno Fernandes has revealed what Paul Pogba assured him following his arrival at Manchester United.

Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes spoke about how teammate Pogba promised him that the pair would have a good understanding playing together for the club.

A year ago, Fernandes completed his transfer to Old Trafford and fans were quick to picture his link up with Pogba in midfield.

Unfortunately, the Frenchman missed a large chunk of the season due to an ankle injury which forced supporters to wait to see the duo in action.

Fernandes started his first game for United just two days after his arrival in England but had to wait until June to play alongside the World Cup winner due to the postponement of the season as a result of the pandemic.

Fernandes also outlined how the pair regularly spoke during Pogba’s injury rehabilitation.

“The relationship I have with Paul is good,” he told NBC Sport.

“He speaks Italian and I speak Italian, from the beginning I knew him from Italy and he knows me. It was easy to work with him.

“Straight away when I arrived, he was injured. I saw him recovering and training on the pitch away from us.

“He was calling me sometimes when I was training and he said: ‘I’m seeing the games, I’m seeing your movement, don’t worry. When I’m fit, I will show you that I can find you. I see you move, you move to the right and to the left, in behind. When I come back, I will show you how I can find you a lot.’

“It shows you the confidence he gives to you, like when he comes back, he’s trying to help you become better and you help him to become better.”

The two midfield stars have combined well this season, propelling United to the top of the table as joint leaders alongside Liverpool.

United have the chance to leapfrog their rivals into first place should they avoid defeat in Tuesday night’s clash against Burnley.

